|
|
C. Keith Harris
Turner - Courtney "Keith" Harris, 93, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home in Turner. He leaves his wife of 69 years, Lily Mae (McKindly) Harris; his sons, Rick (Shari) Harris and Don (Nancy Locke) Harris; his daughter, Jan (Jim) Montgomery; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Evening Shade, AR the son of Alan and Hester Harris, he lived all of his adult life in Oregon. After graduating from Evening Shade High School in 1943, he entered the Navy and served during World War II. After his discharge from the Navy he moved to Newberg where he met his wife, Lily Mae, on a blind date. They were married in 1950 at Newberg Free Methodist Church. Four months after their marriage Keith was called back into the Navy to serve in the Korean War. Upon returning home he got a job with the Southern Pacific Railroad where he worked as Station Agent at various locations throughout Oregon for 38 years. Keith had a passion for woodworking and gardening and could often be found "making sawdust" in his shop or harvesting his fruits and vegetables from the family garden. He was a long-time member of the Free Methodist Church where he served as Treasurer, Board Member, Youth Group leader, and various other positions. He also served as Treasurer for the Oregon Free Methodist Church Conference. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Salem Free Methodist Church. A private burial will be held at Willamette National Cemetery. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019