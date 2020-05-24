Services
Caleb Grant Eaton


2000 - 2020
Caleb Grant Eaton Obituary
Caleb Grant Eaton

Salem - Caleb Grant Eaton was born on December 20, 2000. He passed away on May 14, 2020.

Caleb's curiosity, kindness, and tender heart were trademarks of his life. He felt deeply and loved tenderly.

Caleb's gifts were unassuming. People were shocked when they saw his talents in action because he was not a showman, but rather an instrument of compassion and passion. He used his abilities to connect to this world and those around him.

From a very young age, Caleb demonstrated curiosity and a love for problem-solving. He was an avid learner and builder. He spent hours building and creating with Legos and building blocks, his toys of choice. Although academics came easily for Caleb, he wanted to excel at a trade. He used the first year after high school to explore professions that utilized both his mind and his desire to build.

Another modest but profound attribute was Caleb's knack for communicating just the right thing at the right time. He was a young man of few words. However, when he spoke, he was sincere, thoughtful, and articulate. More importantly, he was an active listener who befriended people merely by lending an ear.

Caleb's music followed his life pattern: full of emotion, creativity, and precision. It is no wonder that music won his heart over his natural athletic abilities. Music fed his soul. Consequently, when Caleb was introduced to marching band, a rigorous sport, both body and soul were in harmony.

Caleb loved the tuba because, when he played, he said he could feel the music throughout his entire body. Similarly, he loved marching because his whole body moved with the music. As a band member, and in life, Caleb was a hard worker with a soft spirit. He was an example to all.

Late in 2019, Caleb was diagnosed with Anxiety Disorder. Although he had been introduced to medication and counseling, he had not yet learned how to manage his anxiety. When COVID-19 forced non-essential workers to quarantine, he followed social-distancing and stay-at-home guidelines, as did his roommate. With life interrupted, he became increasingly withdrawn. The combination of anxiety and isolation was more than he could bear. He took his own life.

When it is safe to do so, a celebration of life gathering will take place to honor our beautiful, kind, bright son. Caleb is survived by his mom and stepmom, Marni and Shelly Carlson; his dad and stepmom, Gary and Kelly Eaton; his brother, Jacobi Eaton; his step-sisters Brianna and Giorgi Carlisle; his grandparents, Gene and Mickey Hawes, and Barbara Carlson; and his large extended family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to

Sprague Highschool Band Boosters

4740 Liberty Road South

Salem, OR 97306

Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 24, 2020
