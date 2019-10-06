|
Monmouth - Cameron "Corky" Kyle, longtime Salem resident and business owner passed away at his home in Monmouth, Or. Corky was a Vietnam Veteran who served with the 3rd Marine Division Scouts and Snipers from 67-73. He is preceded in death by his Father Cameron A. Kyle. He is survived by his Mother Barbara Kyle Wright, his Sisters Karen Kyle, Kimberley Kyle, Kristie Kyle, Kelly Gallemore, Kay Kyle, and his brother Kevin Kyle. He is also survived by his four daughters Sheri DeLong (Tom) and Shannon Bateman (Brooks) from his first marriage to Linda Vaughan Robbins and Lindsay Pearson (Rick) and Amy Foster (Matt) from his second marriage to Janet Kyle. He was a loving Grandfather to 13 Grandchildren. Services will be announced at a later date. The family suggests any memorials in his name be made to the Portland VA hospital or . To view Corky's complete obituary, please visit www.vtgolden.com.
