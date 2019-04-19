|
|
Candence E. Robinson
Salem - Candence E. Robinson (Cover, Lawrence, Hessian) was taken too soon on April 17th, 2019, at the age of 63. Candy is survived by her three siblings, her father, her six daughters and their families, including her eight grandchildren. An extraordinary woman, Candy leaves this world having shared her courage in building a family, building friendships, and building her passions into businesses. She was a storyteller, a listener, a warrior, an inventor, an artist, a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend, a person you could count on for a laugh and a limerick. She loved passionately and lived life to the fullest. Her legacy is in the kindness she shared with those closest to her and with those she had just met. The world is a better place for the love she spread throughout it. As she parts from this world to the next, her life is celebrated by many.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 19, 2019