Keizer - Carl Was born in Salem to Conrad and Grace (Hardman) Beach on January 4, 1930 and passed away on February 11, 2019. He graduated from North Salem High School and attended Oregon State University and Chemeketa Community College. Most of his life he was involved in banking.

He devoted his life to serving the Salem-Keizer communities through his involvement in various committees.

Carl met and married Mary Bergland and they were married for over 69 years. Carl was a long-time member of Salem Evangelical Church and the 1st. Nazarene Church of Salem. He was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord and his family.

Carl is survived by his wife Mary; daughters, Kathy and Laurie; sister, Lela; grandchildren Shane, Heidi, Derek, and Julie; great grandchildren Karmyn, Ethan, Greyson and Canon. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019
