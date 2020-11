Or Copy this URL to Share

Carmel "Lee" Ayres



Keizer - Carmel "Lee" Ayres, February 4, 1932 - November 8, 2020; Passed away peacefully at his home in Kiezer, Oregon. Survived by his wife, 2 sons, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services will at Restlawn Funeral Home. Viewings on November 18, 2020 from 12pm -4pm and November 19, 2020 viewing from 9am -10am. Memorial services will be at Restlawn Funeral Home at 10am.









