Carol Abraham
Salem - Carol Abraham was born November 29, 1921 in Scio, Oregon to William and Virgie (Waterbury) Weinberg. Carol passed away October 8, 2019 in Salem, Oregon at the age of 97. In her younger years, Carol worked as a secretary to the Oregon State Forester, and after marrying Merle Abraham on August 8, 1956, she worked as an IRS enrolled agent until the age of 90. Carols marriage to Merle was in the Oak Park Church of God in Salem, where she attended for the rest of her life. She is survived by her children Sandi Wabs of Scottsdale, AZ; Jan (Tom) Miller of Sublimity, OR; Ron Abraham of Salem, OR and Scott Evans of T or C, NM. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation for Carol will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10 AM until 5 PM at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 11, 2019. A Memorial service will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Oak Park Church of God, 2990 Lancaster Dr. NE. A Celebration of life will follow at the church from 1 PM until 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Oak Park Church of God. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019