Carol Ann Rebecca Edmonds
Woodburn - Carol Ann Rebecca Heisinger Edmonds went home to be with our loving God in heaven. Carol Ann was born on July 25th, 1937 in Wilmington CA to Darwin Stanley and Frieda Lousie (Raabe) Heisinger.
Carol Ann is survived by husband Lyle R Edmonds of Woodburn OR, sons Dennis Edmonds and wife Laurie, Jim Edmonds and wife Elissa, Richard Edmonds and wife Mary, daughter Valerie Wilson and husband DeWayne. Carol Ann had 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by per parents Darwin and Frieda, her brothers Bob and Ron, and sister Barbara Davis.
Carol Ann's love for children led her to become a childcare taker after caring for her own now grown grandchildren. Carol Ann attended Hood View Church in Woodburn. She will be deeply missed by her family who loved her dearly, her friends and all that knew her.
Carol Ann will be buried in Willamette National Cemetery as her husband Lyle had served in the Navy. A celebration of life will take place at a later date due to COVID-19.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020