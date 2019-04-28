|
|
Carol Ann Rosenblad
Scotts Mills - 4-10-1932 ~ 4-1-2019
Carol was born to Lawrence and Vera Gehrman in Marquam Oregon. Carol married Arthur Rosenblad in June of 1965, and was a homemaker raising 4 kids, and running the family berry farm.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff of Mt. Angel, Jerry of Salem, Ted of Turner; daughter, Juanita Hryciw of Aloha; sister Marna of Yorba Linda California, brother Roger of Idaho Falls, Idaho: seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Scotts Mills Grange with a meal provided by the family to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Scotts Mills Grange, PO Box 33, Scotts Mills, OR 97375, or to Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 Third Street, NW, Salem, OR 97304.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 28, 2019