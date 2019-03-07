|
Carol B. Hills
- - September 4, 1932 - March 1, 2019
Carol Hills died Friday morning at the age of 86. She was born to Stewart and Gladys (Emerson) Douglass in Springfield, Massachusetts. She was the youngest of six children; the other five were boys - Walt, Leonard, Warren, Walter and David.
Carol was active at High School of Commerce in Springfield where she was a member of several singing groups and the Editor-In-Chief of the high school newspaper.
She attended Baptist Bible Seminary in Johnson City, New York, where she sang alto in a travelling women's singing group. They gave a concert at First Baptist Church in Lebanon Springs, New York. The pastor there, Carl Hills, had lost his wife to cancer. He and Carol began to correspond. They married on July 6, 1952. With that marriage, she inherited a family, Jim and Tim, who were ages 8 and 6.
The family moved west to Washington later that year where they added two more children to their family, Debbie and Jon. Carl passed away in September 2018.
Carol was a pastor's wife, travelling throughout the West Coast helping struggling churches become self-sufficient. Those travels took her into Washington and California, and eventually to Oregon. She managed the book store at Western Baptist College (now Corban University) for several years when it was in California, and also after the college's move to Salem.
Carol is survived by her brother Walter, children Jim (Bonnie), Tim (JoAnne), Debbie McCoy, and Jon (Linda), 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10, at 3:00 p.m. at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 6196 Sunnyside Road SE, in Salem. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you make a donation to the .
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019