Carol Diane Fischer
Salem - Carol Fischer died peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from complications of plasma cell leukemia. She was surrounded by her husband and two children as she passed. Carol was born on February 27, 1948 in Eugene, Oregon, and raised in Keizer and Salem, Oregon, attending North Salem High School and graduating from McNary High School. Following in her father's footsteps, she pursued a teaching career at Cascade College in Portland, and Western Oregon State College in Monmouth, receiving a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Education.
Carol married Ken Fischer, whom she met at Salem First Evangelical Church. They made Salem their home and raised their two children there. Celebrating their 50 year wedding anniversary in 2020, their marriage was a testament to their love and devotion for each other and a model for those who knew them.
Carol taught at North Salem High School for many years before retiring, taking time off during her children's formative years to be a full-time mother. Primarily teaching English, she later enjoyed teaching reading and English as a learner language. Carol loved her students unconditionally, providing a supportive and nurturing environment for young minds. Her calling as a teacher often went beyond the classroom as she became close with several former students as they continued their lives. Many young people even called her their adopted grandmother. Attentive and considerate, she was sensitive to the needs of those around her, and her empathetic spirit was unwavering to the end.
Carol's faith was central to her life, and she readily shared it with others. She was a steadfast member of Salem First Church of the Nazarene since 1983, where she often sang duets with her husband. Carol was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, sister, aunt, and an encouraging friend to many.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Wood; husband, Ken Fischer; son, Collin (and wife Beth); son, Kyle Fischer-Moore (and wife Rheanne); and grandchildren, Rylie, Clara, Ruby, Bronson, Emerson; her brothers and sisters, Connie, Brian, Kevin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wood.
The family will have a small, private, outdoor ceremony at 10:30am on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon. The ceremony will be live-streamed for those who would like to watch.
A memorial service may be held at a later date if circumstances allow an indoor gathering. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
The family is forever grateful for the compassionate care received from Carol's nurses, doctors, and staff at Salem Health Hospital. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Carol's name to Isaac's Room at https://www.isaacsroom.org