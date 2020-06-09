Carol Joy Busby
Monmouth - Carol Joy Busby, age 80, of Monmouth, Oregon died June 3, 2020. She was born May 7, 1940 in Salem, Oregon to Edward and Grace Cooke. One of three children, Carol was raised in Mill City, Oregon, moved to Salem and graduate from South Salem High School.
Carol married Dennis Busby July 27, 1958 and together they raised two children, Steven and Beverly. Carol worked in various clerical positions. She was a school secretary at Monmouth Elementary School and a Monmouth Court Clerk.
Carol was involved in a number of organizations including Beta Sigma Phi and Monmouth Social Hour Club. She was an active member of Christ Church and drew comfort and strength from her faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ. Carol enjoyed time with her family, pets and being outside with her plants and flowers.
Carol will be remembered and missed by those who loved her. She was a kind and giving wife, mother and friend who was always willing to help others.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Grace Cooke; brother James Cook; sister, Donna Mason and son, Steven. Survivors include her devoted husband of 61 years, Dennis; daughter Beverly (Dan) Boersma; four grandchildren and two great grandsons.
A private graveside service was held. Arrangements are being made by Bollman Funeral Home in Dallas, Oregon (www.dallastribute.com). Contributions may be made in Carol's memory to Willamette Valley Humane Society.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.