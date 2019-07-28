|
Carol Joy Kirby
Salem - Carol Joy Moore Kirby passed away peacefully on the wings of angels at 3:30 AM on July 25, 2019.
Carol was born on February 18, 1940 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She lived in Texas, New Jersey, Shreveport and, after retirement from the surgical intensive care unit as a nurse supervisor, moved to Oregon to be closer to her daughter and her family. In Salem, she made great new friends and became an integral part of life with her daughter's family. Carol loved spending time with family as well as traveling (especially to Italy), stitching, cooking and spending time with friends of the Newcomers group.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Maxine Soliday Moore and Floyd Lindsey Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Kalen Young and her husband, Dr. John Young; grandchildren Jack and Madison Young, as well as her sister, Janice Cartwright and husband Don Cartwright; daughter-in-law Helen Kirby and granddaughter, Rachel Kirby; sister-in-law Mary Jo Taylor and husband Tommy Taylor, and many other nieces and nephews. Carol taught us how to be strong, how to fight for what you believe in and how to never give up. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Natasha Tiffany, whose compassionate care gave us years more of family time and quality life with Carol. There will be a private family memorial in her honor. Prayers for Carol and her family are requested.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 28, 2019