|
|
Carol Lou Carothers
Salem - Sunrise: May 26, 1937 - Salem Oregon
Sunset: August 24, 2019 - Battleground Washington
Carol was born in Salem Oregon to Raleigh & Ethel Carothers. Carol is survived by her three children:Robin Roy Robinson of Dallas Oregon, Timothy George Robinson of Salem Oregon and Rebecca Jane Robinson of Oakland California, one grandson, one great grandson and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was a accomplished artist with her oils and watercolors earning top awards at the Oregon State Fair. Carol also enjoyed dancing and became a dance instructor specializing in Latin ball room dancing.
The family requests donations be made to the : www.kidney.org
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 15, 2019