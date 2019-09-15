Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Carothers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Lou Carothers


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Lou Carothers Obituary
Carol Lou Carothers

Salem - Sunrise: May 26, 1937 - Salem Oregon

Sunset: August 24, 2019 - Battleground Washington

Carol was born in Salem Oregon to Raleigh & Ethel Carothers. Carol is survived by her three children:Robin Roy Robinson of Dallas Oregon, Timothy George Robinson of Salem Oregon and Rebecca Jane Robinson of Oakland California, one grandson, one great grandson and many nieces and nephews.

Carol was a accomplished artist with her oils and watercolors earning top awards at the Oregon State Fair. Carol also enjoyed dancing and became a dance instructor specializing in Latin ball room dancing.

The family requests donations be made to the : www.kidney.org
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.