Carol N. Currier
Sheridan - Carol N. Currier, long time resident of Sheridan, Oregon passed away on February 29, 2020. Carol was born in Tillamook, Oregon to Aloysius and Myrtle. She is survived by her sister Shirley Laurie, and preceded in death by her siblings Dwayne St. Onge, Jean Macy, Antoinette Jenkins, and Bernadette Barnes. Carol's husband Jeffery Currier passed away in 2009, and her sons Tony and Kerry Roberts passed away in 2016.
Carol was a creative soul, whether it was Tole painting, needlework, or sewing. Her love of sewing began in her teen years and carried through her adult life. Her greatest passion was quilting, and with her friends created the Coastal Hills Quilters in Willamina, Oregon. Carol was also fond of reading and collecting cookbooks. She enjoyed the company of various pets, but her favorites were Bird and Sweat Pea, both Quaker parrots.
Carol loved being a grandma to Alexa and Dunte McNeal, Jordan Hoffner, Ashley Thrasher, Renee Tooley, Sydney Currier, and Laela McMurray. Carol is survived by her daughter Gigi Currier McNeal and husband Carlos, stepson Charlie Currier and wife Wendy, stepdaughter Peggy Hoffner and husband Mel Johnson, daughter-in-law Linda Roberts, and many more cherished family members and friends.
Carol was a loving and generous woman who will be greatly missed.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020