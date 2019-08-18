Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Edward's Episcopal Church
Silverton, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Yonker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Yonker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Yonker Obituary
Carol Yonker

Silverton - Carol (Jane) Adams Yonker, 82, of Silverton died on August 6 of pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of Irwin Scott and Priscilla Katherine (Fisch) Adams. Carol grew up in Milwaukie, Oregon and received a BS in Theatre Arts and an MS in Interdisciplinary studies from the University of Oregon. It was while working as a speech therapist in Astoria that she met her husband, Robert Yonker. They lived in Yamhill for many years before moving to Silverton in 2005. She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her children, John and Katherine Yonker and three grandchildren. A public memorial service will be held at St. Edward's Episcopal Church in Silverton at 1pm on September 7th. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now