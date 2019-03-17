|
Carole Ann Bolante
Salem - Carole Ann, April 18, 1947 - March 9, 2019. Carole was born in Phoenix Arizona to Bill Heidecker and Grace Stahlberg. At an early age Carole relocated to Chicago and was raised by her Aunt. Carole graduated from Immaculata High School in 1965 and shortly thereafter married Jay Bolante. Together they welcomed two children, Gene and Lisa.
Carole enjoyed the outdoors, fishing was her favorite along with random drives through the country side. She was especially fond of her grandchildren knitting them blankets and gloves. Carole spent many vacations in Oregon and eventually lived in Salem for a brief period before returning back to Indiana.
In 2012 Carole was diagnosed with symptoms of Alzheimer's and Dementia which eventually took her life.
Carole is survived by her children Gene (Rebecca) of Salem, Oregon, Lisa Brezine (Dave) of Gary, Indiana, and grandchildren Josh, Austen, Tyler, Jace, Ben, Ryan and Cole.
The family wishes to thank Loving Homes of Gary, Indiana for keeping Carole comfortable these past few years.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 17, 2019