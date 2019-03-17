Services
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 923-7800
For more information about
Carole Bolante
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Bolante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Ann Bolante


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carole Ann Bolante Obituary
Carole Ann Bolante

Salem - Carole Ann, April 18, 1947 - March 9, 2019. Carole was born in Phoenix Arizona to Bill Heidecker and Grace Stahlberg. At an early age Carole relocated to Chicago and was raised by her Aunt. Carole graduated from Immaculata High School in 1965 and shortly thereafter married Jay Bolante. Together they welcomed two children, Gene and Lisa.

Carole enjoyed the outdoors, fishing was her favorite along with random drives through the country side. She was especially fond of her grandchildren knitting them blankets and gloves. Carole spent many vacations in Oregon and eventually lived in Salem for a brief period before returning back to Indiana.

In 2012 Carole was diagnosed with symptoms of Alzheimer's and Dementia which eventually took her life.

Carole is survived by her children Gene (Rebecca) of Salem, Oregon, Lisa Brezine (Dave) of Gary, Indiana, and grandchildren Josh, Austen, Tyler, Jace, Ben, Ryan and Cole.

The family wishes to thank Loving Homes of Gary, Indiana for keeping Carole comfortable these past few years.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now