Carole Corrine Hanson Duff
Nene to family, Corrine to old friends, and Carole to new friends and people she worked with, Carole Corrine Hanson Duff passed away peacefully on Saturday November 2 in Vancouver WA surrounded by her family, just shy of her 86th birthday.
Born in Toad Lake, Minnesota, she grew up in NE Portland, but considered South Salem her home having moved there in 1965. She was a Cub Scout leader, Blue Bird leader, Little League coach and cherished her career at the Salem Keizer School District. In retirement, she was an avid quilter and loved playing cards with her friends, and then at the South Salem Community Center.
Carrying on with the family's Norwegian legacy and tradition of lefsa making, she is survived by her three children, Sharon, Steve and Janine, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Her children would like to acknowledge and thank all the friends, neighbors and colleagues that fulfilled her life so richly.
She will be laid to rest in Portland next to her parents. She requested no service or flowers. Any donation or remembrance can be directed to the Salem Hospital, to whom the family has donated her quilts.
