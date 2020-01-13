Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
1998 Lansing Ave NE
Salem, OR
Caroline L. Knutson

Caroline L. Knutson Obituary
Caroline L. Knutson

Salem - Caroline L. Knutson (95) passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Caroline was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lester M. Knutson and 3 children, Milton, Beverly and Wanda.

Caroline is survived by children; Margaret Donato, Ellen (Warren) Goad, Eileen (Bernie) Papenfus, Norman (Patricia) Knutson, Mavis (Greg) Jenkins, Wendel (Cindy) Knutson and Kirk (Jodie) Knutson.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church (1998 Lansing Ave NE) in Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Willamette Valley Hospice will be greatly appreciated. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
