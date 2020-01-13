|
|
Caroline L. Knutson
Salem - Caroline L. Knutson (95) passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Caroline was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lester M. Knutson and 3 children, Milton, Beverly and Wanda.
Caroline is survived by children; Margaret Donato, Ellen (Warren) Goad, Eileen (Bernie) Papenfus, Norman (Patricia) Knutson, Mavis (Greg) Jenkins, Wendel (Cindy) Knutson and Kirk (Jodie) Knutson.
Funeral services will be 10:00am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church (1998 Lansing Ave NE) in Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Willamette Valley Hospice will be greatly appreciated. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020