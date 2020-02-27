|
|
Caroline Ruth Brandaw
August 7, 1931 - February 23, 2020
Born in Portland to Joseph and Gertrude Sinclair, and named after both grandmothers, Caroline Ruth was the oldest of two children. She spent most of her childhood on family farms in the Forest Grove and Hillsboro areas.
Graduating from Hillsboro High School, Caroline earned an English degree from Pacific University and began her teaching career. At that time, a fellow Hillsboro High School graduate named Emil caught her eye and marriage followed. Their 61 year life together began in Pendleton where he started his service with the Oregon State Police and she taught in Pilot Rock.
Raising a family then became the focus as three boys took center stage. With Caroline holding down the family fort in Pendleton, Corvallis, Medford, Baker City, and finally Salem, Emil was able to climb the ranks of the OSP ladder to the very top. Her biggest gift was the dedication to her family during this long and arduous journey on a modern day Oregon Trail. From the traditional Sunday drives after a delicious pot roast meal to the countless hours attending ball games, Mom was always there.
Caroline had a lifelong passion for reading, consuming everything from the classics to historical novels to Harry Potter. With a steady hand and heart, this English teacher not only taught her children their ABC's but to always strive for the highest level of achievement.
Later in life, interests in travel and tole painting took hold. The immaculate detail in her Christmas ornaments and animated figurines will forever be cherished by the family as gifts from the heart. Showing her strength in the last chapter of life, Caroline was able to share her well articulated and poignant thoughts with a sense of humor even as her health began to fail. She often said, "Well you have to take each day as it comes and work the best with it".
She is survived by her sons, Mark (Laurie), Garth (Joan), and Eric; and grandchildren, Bryce Brandaw, Beth Morgan, Hillary Brandaw, Evan Brandaw, and Colin Brandaw.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Salem.
A private service will be held.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020