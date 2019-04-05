Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
Caroline Z. Eriksen


Caroline Z. Eriksen Obituary
Caroline Z. Eriksen

Salem - May 28, 1929 - March 31, 2019 Caroline Z. Eriksen was born May 28, 1929 at home in Bay City, Oregon to Madina and Marcus Hill. She grew up in Bay City and graduated from Tillamook High School. She married Fred Eriksen on Nov. 25, 1950 and they moved to Salem in 1954. Caroline was a homemaker who loved to study the Bible.

She is survived by daughters Becky (Cas) Barruga, Deena (Tom) Golden and Kris (Peter) Threlkel; grandchildren Jennifer, Julianne (Carter), Katrina (Louie), Tommy (Hollie) and Jake; 6 great grandchildren, Sadie, Griffin, Penelope, Parker, Connor & Kohl. One sister Louise Fenton. In lieu of flowers donations may be to Kings Kids Village.org.

Services will be Monday April 8 at 11am at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 5, 2019
