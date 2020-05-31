Caroll L. Heusser-Collard
Caroll L. Heusser-Collard

Salem - The Heusser-Collard families are sad to announce the death of Caroll Lorraine Heusser-Collard on December 8th, 2019. Her ashes will be buried at the Hopewell Cemetery, 21600 SE Church Rd, Dayton, Oregon, 97114, on June 4th, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

She was born October 2nd, 1933, in Monitor, Oregon. She was the eldest of three children, born to Karl H. Heusser of Muxburg and Elta Mae Isham of Salem. She was preceeded in death by her sister, Helen Ann and is survived by her three children of her marriage to H. Dudley Collard: Geoffrey, Giles and Beatrice,four grandchildren: Nicolas, Sibre, Tristan and Marjorie, two great-grandchildren: Simone and Malcolm, and her beloved brother, Roger K. Heusser.

Her early life was spent in the State Parks of Oregon, Wahkeena Falls and Ecola Park, where here father was manager of the WPA (Work Project Administration). After her first grade schooling in Cannon Beach, Oregon, the family moved to Tillamook where she attended elementary and secondary school, receiving her senior diploma.

Her long singing career began early, singing along with her mother and three aunts, harmonizing at church services. Her first solo was at 10 or 11 years of age, singing "Oh, Holy Night" for the Odd Fellows Lodge Christmas program. She was long-time alto 1 soloist an member of the Ensemble à Coeur Joie de Toulouse, under the directorship of Alix Bourbon.

She was adventurous and traveled extensively throughout the world, making life-long friends wherever she went.

She was a wonderful mother and friend, and will be sorely missed.

You may reach her daughter, Beatrice, at collard286@msn.com, if you wish to do so.




Published in The Statesman Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Service
01:00 PM
Hopewell Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
