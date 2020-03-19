|
Carolyn Ann Devine (Hanson)
Carolyn Ann Devine (Hanson) died on Monday, March 16th at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN.
Carolyn was born on July 11, 1938 to Selmer and Minnie (Sonstegard) Hanson of Terrace, MN.
She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1956. Attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN and graduated in 1960. Her first English teaching job was at Franklin Junior High School in Brainerd, MN. She taught from 1960 to 1964.
On June 13th, 1964 she married Dennis D. Devine of Lacrosse, WI. For a number of years they lived on the East Coast and then moved to Laguna Niguel, CA in 1971, where they made life-long friends and memories. After 15 years in Laguna Niguel, they spent 9 years in Yardley, PA and then moved to the Willamette Valley where they owned and operated Witness Tree Vineyards in Salem, OR until 2018.
Besides loving her work at the winery, Carolyn enjoyed being active in every church where she was a member, including directing and singing in choirs, attending book studies and Bible studies, and helping where needed. She delighted in great friendships and flowers, small blessings and bubbly, deep discussions and decorating for each and every holiday.
She loved travel and adventure with her beloved Dennis and dear friends and family. Most especially time at Yosemite National Park.
Carolyn, since her move to Baxter in 2018, was a great supporter of the Lakes Area Music Festival and throughout her life loved and generously contributed to music education.
She leaves behind her two beloved sons Daniel of Bethany Beach, DE and David (Erika Nilsen) of Baxter, MN and her four grandchildren Hanson, Signe, Mari and Remi Devine, as well as dear relatives Steve and Sonja Westby, Nelson Westby, Maren (Prochaska), and Swan Westby,
Karen Johnson, Leif Johnson, and Solveig Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Dennis, brother LeRoy Hanson, and cousin Jimmy Johnson.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts and memorials can be given to Lakes Area Music Festival.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020