Carolyn Idell Limbeck
Carolyn Idell Limbeck

Carolyn Idell Limbeck was born February 7, 1939 to Kenneth and Iola Abbott in Salem Oregon.

Carolyn sang duets with her dad, Rev Kenneth Abbott. Carolyn was a part of Rebecca's lodge for many years. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, canning, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed serving others too, such as coffee hour at the United Methodist Church in Stayton, Oregon. She married her sweetheart Merle Limbeck in 1957.

She was preceded in death by her Dad Kenneth Abbotth her mother Iola Abbott her sister Beverly Jeske and her husband Merle Limbeck

She is survived by her brother Jim Abbott of Milwaukie Oregon, her three children Leila Watson (Don), of Salem, Oregon, Paul Limbeck,of Milwaukie, Oregon, Lawrence Limbeck (Arlene),of Scio, Oregon, many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Carolyn stepped from earth to glory on Monday, September 14, 2020 at home with family by her side.

The Memorial service will be held at the Wisner Cemetery, on Kingston-Jordan rd Scio Oregon at 1 pm.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2020.
