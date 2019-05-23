|
Carolyn Lemley Stump
Monmouth - Carolyn Lemley Stump, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on May 15, 2019 with her family by her side after complications from a series of strokes, at age 83.
Carolyn was born on October 5, 1935 in a house located in Grass Valley, OR. Carolyn grew up on a wheat ranch outside of Grass Valley as the youngest of four siblings with two brothers and a sister, Gordon, Duane and Eileen.
Carolyn met her husband David in 1955 while she was attending Oregon College of Education (presently Western Oregon University) while she was obtaining a degree in teaching. David and Carolyn were married in the Dalles, OR in 1957. Carolyn then went on to teach the 3rd grade in Fall City, OR for four years before leaving to focus full time on raising a family on the Stump family farm located in Monmouth, OR. Carolyn helped with the farm business and raised two children, David and Susan. Carolyn then returned to work at the OCE Business office retiring at the age of 62.
Carolyn enjoyed traveling, family and friends spending winters in Yuma, AZ and summers in back in Monmouth. Carolyn loved her friends, her family and her home and was an example of selfless fun with a zest for life.
Carolyn is survived by her husband David, her son David and his wife Tami and granddaughter Elizabeth. A memorial gathering will be planned to occur at a location to be determined later this summer. In lieu of flowers it is encouraged to make a donation to the Willamette Humane Society or .
Please share your memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 23, 2019