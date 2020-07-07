Carolyn McClaughry
Salem - Carolyn Marie McClaughry passed away July 1st in Independence, Oregon, at the age of 74 after a long life filled with laughter and happy family memories.
Carolyn was born July 28th, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois, to Cornelius and Sylvia Veer. Her family moved to Oregon in the late 1940's where she grew up in the Pacific Northwest. She graduated from North Salem High School and met Patrick McClaughry at the Jumbo Drive In, in 1964. They soon married and began a life of farming in the Willamette Valley. Carolyn and Patrick were blessed with three children - Kevin, Steven and Kara. Her family was the center of her life, filled with travel, camping, fishing and fun on the family farm. Carolyn loved being a part of her children's lives, volunteering at their schools and teaching them the joy of singing, playing games and laughing.
Carolyn's family expanded over the years to include six wonderful grandchildren, who she loved dearly. Nichalas, Aaron, AshLee, Emily, Jamey and Allison filled her life with joy and kept her on the go over the years. The family grew further with the addition of four great-grandchildren: KenLee, Helen, Mavis and Elinor. Carolyn's love was unending as she welcomed each into her family.
Carolyn was active and involved in the community over the years and enjoyed many hobbies and activities including pen & ink painting, gardening and playing the piano. She was an active member of the local Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed laughing and spending time with her numerous friends in the community. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A private family and invited guest graveside service will be held at Howell Prairie Cemetery on July 15th at 11 a.m. Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the family will not be able to accept physical expressions of sympathy during or after the service. All attendees must wear a mask. If you are not feeling well or are medically compromised, please stay safe and send your wishes via phone or email. No reception or indoor service will be able to be held. A basket will be available for those desiring to bring cards. We thank you in advance for your understanding. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.ALZ.org
(select "Donate" at the bottom of the page) or 800.272.3900. Arrangements through Keizer Funeral Chapel.