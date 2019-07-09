|
|
Carolyn Raye (Phillips) Rogers
Portland - Carolyn Raye (Phillips) Rogers, 76, died June 5, 2019. The eldest child of Ralph and Lois (Arvey) Phillips, Carolyn, was born on March 24, 1943 at Angel Hospital in Franklin, North Carolina.
As a student of Stayton Union High School, she participated in numerous clubs and activities. She was a thespian, performing in high school plays. Upon graduation from Emanuel Hospital School of Nursing in 1964, she was asked what her future pursuits might be and responded, "First, travel and then, hopefully, to marry and settle down." Life led to a nursing career and many active pursuits. She traveled with a student tour of the United States, and soon thereafter to Hawaii and Mexico. She regularly attended performances at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland.
On February 13, 1971, she married Ernest Russell Rogers. Together, they spent 45 years of marriage traveling and camping in the Pacific Northwest and Northern California, including an excursion on a Mississippi Riverboat cruise. They enjoyed horseback riding, bicycling, hiking, and rock climbing. There has not yet been discovered any evidence of bungee-jumping, but perhaps they forgot to take the camera! Between the two, they adopted and cared for many cute and small, wiggly dogs. They thoroughly enjoyed many residential retirement years at Gresham Manor. Carolyn was a devoted Christian all her life and now, surely, celebrates eternal life in the glory of her Lord.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Lois (Arvey) Phillips and husband, Ernie Rogers. She is survived by sisters Janice Lowry (Lloyd) of Salem; Gayle Cantrell (Mark) of Windham, New Hampshire; niece and nephews, Tegan Cantrell of Windham, New Hampshire; Jayson Pakulak of Salem; and Matt Pakulak (Kris) of Rockledge, Florida; and eleven grand- and great grand nieces and nephews.
The family extends a special thanks to Providence ElderPlace and Firwood Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by The Neptune Society and interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery.
Friends and family are welcomed to celebrate Carolyn's life on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodland Park Chapel, 1914 NE 102nd Avenue, Portland, Oregon, with a reception to follow.
Memorial tribute donations may be made to the Turner Syndrome Foundation at https://turnersyndromefoundation.org.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 9, 2019