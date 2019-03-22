|
|
Carolyn Yvonne Booth
Keizer-Oregon - Carolyn Yvonne Booth a devoted wife, proud mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away unexpectedly March 13, 2019. As an avid Christian, she was very happy to have served in Gods honor throughout her life. She was born October 27th 1964 in San Diego, CA Carolyn attended college at Pioneer Pacific, Phoenix University as well as Bible College before moving to Vancouver and working in property management she worked in mental health as a data entry specialist. Carolyn worked the majority of her life in the medical field. She volunteered each year at the arches building as well as the Ronald McDonald Foundation helping anyone was her life's ambition. Carolyn was a member of the Harvest of Praise a Pentecostal Church in which she attended on a regular basis, and a group of close friends referred to as The Sisters And Brothers In Arms. Carolyn was known by many children in the area as Mrs. Claus. She loved children and looked forward to the fun and joy she could bring to the young people during Christmas. Her grandchildren would say she is the best; grandma ever. What Carolyn was able to accomplish around the holidays was much more than dressing up. It was about her sense of community and family. It was about homeless pets and hopeful children and her grandchildren that adored her. It was about giving back in a way that most people never choose to do. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, David Paul Booth Sr.; children, David Paul Booth Jr. and Larry Percy Booth, Daniel Scott Booth; Daughter In-Laws Christina Booth, Alicia Booth, Chrystina Booth; grandchildren, David Booth 3rd , Baylee Booth, Isabel Booth, Nathan Booth, Elijah Booth, Maylonie Booth, and Donavin Booth. Carolyn's Siblings are Sharon Person, Harvey Person (Beau), Robert Person, Dean Langston, Debra Langston, Rebecca Stacy. Several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the 2pm at the Harvest of Praise Church in Keizer, OR, Memorial . May God bless you and your families.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 22, 2019