Carrie Lanig
Salem - Carrie was born November 5, 1944 in Turner, Oregon to William and Mabel (Carver) Bales. She was raised in the Turner/Aumsville area and graduated from Cascade High School with the class of 1962. While in high school, Carrie was voted outstanding Senior Girl of the Year and was a prom princess.
After graduating from high school she married Eldon Little. Carrie and Eldon had two children, son Rob and daughter Christy. The two later divorced. Carrie would stay in the area until moving to Salem in the late 80's. Carrie started her early career as a receptionist/clerical assistant working in medical offices. Carrie quickly moved into an Office Manager position and continued in management for several years. Carrie always had an entrepreneurial side and started her own medical/insurance transcription business along with buying and selling real estate. She eventually became a very successful Broker with Caldwell Banker in Salem. In 2001 Carrie went into business with her son and daughter. They opened a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory franchise located in the Salem Center Mall. Carrie's business legacy will continue with Christy and Rob operating the family business.
Later in life, Carrie met and started dating Richard Lanig. The two hit it off and were married on July 4, 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Carrie loved spending time with her grandchildren and anything that involved family - traveling, bowling, playing cards, playing bingo with her sister Dorothy and daughter Christy. Carrie liked going to the casino with her brother Kenny and hit the video poker machines. She enjoyed taking fishing trips, camping, going out dancing, garage sales and antiquing. She was always up for a BBQ or dinner at her brother Gary's house with all her family. Family get-togethers were truly her favorite activity. Carrie was a mother and shepherd in all her endeavors. It was customary for her to sacrifice her needs or wants for the benefit of others.
On August 18, 2019 Carrie passed away at her home in Salem Oregon. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mabel Bales; siblings, Vernie Bales, James Clifford Bales, and Dorothy Richards; stepson, Stuart Lanig. Carrie is survived by her husband, Richard L. Lanig; children, Rob (Heather) Little, Christy LeBeau; stepchildren, Tracey (Rex) Miller and Michael Lanig; grandchildren, Madison Little, Amanda LeBeau, Allison LeBeau, Dustin (Ariday) O' Donnell, Morgan (Mark) Iliyn and Cameron Lanig; siblings, Kenneth Bales, and Gary (Teresa) Bales.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday August 29, 2019 at Weddle Funeral Service, Stayton, OR followed by a graveside committal at Lone Oak Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019