Salem - Carroll Coleman was born on September 12, 1922 in McKinney, Texas; parents were Finis Coleman and Allie Blackburn Coleman.



He matriculated from McKinney High School and joined the US Army at age 17 against his Mother's wishes. He excelled in the electronics field while in the Army, and later the Air Force. He served during WWII and Korea, and later the Strategic Air Command in the US. Colonel Tibbits, the pilot of the Enola Gay, was among the distinguished officers he had the honor of serving with during his career. He earned his Master's Degree at the University of Tampa while stationed at MacDill Air Force Base where he retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1961. Carroll went on with his electronics career with General Dynamics and retired from Lockeed in Ft. Worth, Texas.



He was an exceptional man with great intelligence, licensed to conceal and carry and took pride in his marksmanship. Carroll was an avid gardener and grew the best tomatoes in Salem. He took enormous pride in the "fruits of his labor".



He is survived by his wife Patricia Kirlin-Tanaka, daughter Carole Fleischman, son-in-law Don Fleischman, and grandson Craig Fleischman.



Carroll died peacefully at home on May 12, 2019 with Patricia and Carole at his side along with his beloved companions Sassy and Beta-Boy. He will be missed.