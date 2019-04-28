Catherine "Cathy" Bauer



Salem - We've said a long goodbye to our beautiful Mom, Catherine Elizabeth (Cooper) Bauer. She passed in peace on Good Friday, April 19th at the age of 88.



Cathy was born on September 10, 1930 in Bellingham, WA to Daniel and Katie Cooper. She was the oldest of five siblings: Alma, Margaret, Daniel and Marie.



The family moved to Salem where Cathy grew up and graduated from Salem High School. She soon met Herb Bauer, a handsome Catholic boy from Sacred Heart. They were married in December of 1949 and celebrated 68 years of marriage together.



Herb and Cathy raised their five children here in Salem. After they were all in school, Cathy went to work at the Ladd and Bush branch of US Bank. First, part time in key punch, then worked her way up to be appointed an Officer of the Bank before her retirement in 1995. Once retired, Herb and Cathy enjoyed spending winters in their beautiful Palm Springs home.



Cathy was the heart of our Bauer family. She was as beautiful inside as out and she supported and loved every one of us unconditionally. We will always remember how she made Christmas magical and kept their home so lovely it was a place you just wanted to be. She loved spending time with friends and family, gardening, playing the piano, painting, reading, yearly trips to Reno/Tahoe, and religiously writing about the day's events in her private journals.



Cathy is survived by four of her children and their families: Steve (Judi), Mark (JoAnn), Daniel, and Susan (Dennis); seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and her sister Marie. She was preceded in death by her husband Herb, her son Philip, three of her four siblings and her parents.



The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and comfort we have received, including the teams at Brookstone and Willamette Valley Hospice who took care of Mom this past year. A special thankyou to lifelong friends Eva Giering and Betty Knode for their never-ending companionship and support.



The family will be holding a private graveside service. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Memorial donations can be made in Cathy's memory to benefit the . Or, instead, do a loving act of kindness; send a card, give a hug, or say "l Love You More" to your special friend in her honor.