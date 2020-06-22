Catherine Bickerdike
Catherine Bickerdike

Keizer - It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Catherine Bickerdike announce her passing on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 in Salem, Oregon during a brief hospital stay. She was active in stamp collecting, and a member of the Salem Stamp Society. Cathy worked for the American Foundation for the Blind. Since she had vision challenges since birth, she worked in various organizations like the Oregon Commission for the Blind, Salem, as a Rehabilitation Instructor, and Itinerant Instructor for the Oregon Department of Education, Pendleton, OR. After retiring, she worked as a volunteer for Blind skills, hosting a support group in her home. Cathy was born July 18th, 1948 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She attended Hope School and La Colina Jr. High in Santa Barbara, CA, graduated from the Desert Sun High School in Idlewild, CA and Linfield College, McMinnville, OR. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Ernest Bickerdike of Santa Barbara, CA. She is survived by her brother, Peter Bickerdike, and sister in-law, Katie Bickerdike of Hacienda Heights, CA, nieces Jennifer Gutierres, and Liberty McCormick, grandnephews Trevor McCormick and Ethan Gutierres, grandnieces Payton and Taylor McCormick. As per her wishes, there will be no services. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Services, Stayton.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
