Aumsville - Treasured Mother, Wife, Sister, Grandmother and Friend, Catherine, "Cathy", Fern Blakesley (McCammond, Rundle) was the most caring and giving fire cracker you could ever have the honor of knowing. Driven by the love she had in her Earthly body and continues to give in her New Form, she always took care of everyone who were lucky to belong to her. As a little girl from San Jose, CA, she grew to be a beautiful person with her siblings, Bill, Alma and Donald James at her side. She gave life to a daughter, Christy, who brought three incredible grandchildren (Claudia Rebecca, Elias Matthew, and Jack Santiago) into the world, who she helped deliver. They all love her from the bottom of their hearts. She created a lifetime career of serving and giving to others in whatever job she had including over twenty years in the health care field helping patients feel better. She absolutely adored her husband, Edward Blakesley Jr, and he was a dedicated husband and caregiver until her very last breath. She loved her gardens, her mystery books, and shoes! Cathy was surrounded by her family and passed forward to Heaven with love and support. She graciously offered herself as an anatomical donor and has thereby dedicated herself to service one last time. This is who she is, Caregiver, Nurturer, and Beautiful Soul. We will miss you Mama, look over us all. Love You. Service will be held at New Life Four Square Church, Stayton. Tuesday May 7, 2:00 PM. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 1, 2019