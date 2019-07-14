|
|
Catherine Householder
Vancouver, WA. - A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Vancouver, WA to celebrate the life of Catherine Householder who died April 25, 2019 at the age of 82 with her daughter by her side.
She was born February 24, 1937 in Long Beach, CA to Kenneth and Isabelle Crozer.
Survivors include her children Heather Devine and Jason Devine and her sister Mary Solwold. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph.
Cathy was a naturally talented artist: her handwriting, the "birdhouseholder" birdhouses, and her flair for decorating. She was a warm and charming friend who loved to hear details about your life. An avid reader who instilled a love of reading in her children. She endured significant health challenges over the last several years without complaint. Cathy was a loving and supportive wife to Ralph and a wonderful mom. She will be remembered as quiet, strong, and funny and she will be missed very much.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 14, 2019