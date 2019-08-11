Services
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
CATHERINE WAGNER

Dallas - Catherine Wagner, 73 of Dallas, Oregon surrounded by loved ones went to be with her savior Jesus Christ on August 4th, 2019. Catherine Wagner was born March 13, 1946 in Salem Oregon. Catherine (Cathie) was the daughter of Dell and Nita Wagner. Cathie spent many years in Pacific City, Oregon where she enjoyed fishing and raising her family. Cathie also spent time managing various hotels on the Oregon Coast.

Along with spending time with loved ones, she could spend all day staring at ocean sunsets and fishing for trout. She could lighten the mood of any situation with her quick humor and made everyone feel like family.

Catherine is survived by her daughters Rhonda Reibach and husband Mike Reibach, Danielle Green and husband Jason Green. Her four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 11, 2019
