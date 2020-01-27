Resources
Cathy Lynn Keller

Cathy Lynn Keller

2/2/1957-12/21/2019

Cathy passed away peacefully in her Salem home with close friends and family by her side. Cathy was an amazing, true friend to those she loved. Her quick wit and humor always kept friends and family laughing. She was kind and generous.

Cathy worked for the State of Oregon as an HTT2 for 30 years, until her retirement.

Cathy had a special place in her heart for the children in her life. She was the "number one" grandma to her two grandsons, whom she loved dearly.

Cathy you will be missed and thought of every day!
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -