Cecilia Wells Gwynn
- - Cecilia Wells Gwynn passed away July 9, 2019, at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband Wayne and two daughters, Terri and Roxie; and seven grandchildren.
The angels in heaven are rejoicing as her beautiful spirit has joined them. She left a huge presence and made such an impact on anyone blessed to have known her. Her passion for teaching touched the hearts and lives of many students and parents. She loved all things of nature and had a passion for travel.
Her loving spirit taught us the important things of life. Her strength and love gave us guidance and support. She will forever be with us - it's not good bye, but 'til we meet again.
For those who have known Cec in her beautiful journey with us may join us in a memorial at Salem First Church of the Nazarene located at 1550 Market St, NE, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 1, 2019