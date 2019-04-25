Services
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR 97321
(541) 926-5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilio Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilio "Rod" Rodriguez Jr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cecilio "Rod" Rodriguez Jr. Obituary
Cecilio "Rod" Rodriguez Jr.

Linn - Cecilio "Rod" Rodriguez, Jr

October 17, 1941 - March 30, 2019

Cecilio was born in Ontario, Or to Cecilio Rodriguez Sr. and Refugia Maria Ramirez Rodriguez. He was the eldest of 13 children.

After graduating from Ontario High School in 1959, he enlisted in the USAF, training in Texas then serving time in Europe. He spoke with pride about having met and shaken the hand of then Commander in Chief; John F. Kennedy.

While serving in France he met and married his former wife Josiane. After his discharge they settled in Long Beach, CA where he worked as a claims adjuster and investigator.

He returned to Oregon in 1996, settling in Albany were he worked for Target warehousing until his retirement.

"Rod" enjoyed participating in a variety of sports, including baseball, volleyball, bowling and most especially golf, in which he excelled! He was an avid reader who enjoyed historical and mystery novels.

He is survived by daughters Shirley Razdoroff and Shannon Lewis as well as 11 siblings, Felix Rodriguez, Maria Villarreal, Trinie Bonner, Roberto Rodriguez, Eivira Parr; Alicia Rodriguez Alberto Rodriguez, Angel Rodriguez, Gloria Sprauer, Gilberto Rodriguez, Sam Rodriguez and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by sister Dolorez Villarreal.

Cecilio will have a plaque placed at Willamette National Cemetery in honor of his service. A Celebration of Life will be held May 4th at Silverton Elks Lodge.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now