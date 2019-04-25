|
Cecilio "Rod" Rodriguez Jr.
Linn - Cecilio "Rod" Rodriguez, Jr
October 17, 1941 - March 30, 2019
Cecilio was born in Ontario, Or to Cecilio Rodriguez Sr. and Refugia Maria Ramirez Rodriguez. He was the eldest of 13 children.
After graduating from Ontario High School in 1959, he enlisted in the USAF, training in Texas then serving time in Europe. He spoke with pride about having met and shaken the hand of then Commander in Chief; John F. Kennedy.
While serving in France he met and married his former wife Josiane. After his discharge they settled in Long Beach, CA where he worked as a claims adjuster and investigator.
He returned to Oregon in 1996, settling in Albany were he worked for Target warehousing until his retirement.
"Rod" enjoyed participating in a variety of sports, including baseball, volleyball, bowling and most especially golf, in which he excelled! He was an avid reader who enjoyed historical and mystery novels.
He is survived by daughters Shirley Razdoroff and Shannon Lewis as well as 11 siblings, Felix Rodriguez, Maria Villarreal, Trinie Bonner, Roberto Rodriguez, Eivira Parr; Alicia Rodriguez Alberto Rodriguez, Angel Rodriguez, Gloria Sprauer, Gilberto Rodriguez, Sam Rodriguez and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by sister Dolorez Villarreal.
Cecilio will have a plaque placed at Willamette National Cemetery in honor of his service. A Celebration of Life will be held May 4th at Silverton Elks Lodge.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 25, 2019