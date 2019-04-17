Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Orndorff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene A. "Charlie" Orndorff


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlene A. "Charlie" Orndorff Obituary
Charlene "Charlie" A. Orndorff

Salem - Charlene "Charlie" A. Orndorff was born on October 25, 1938 in Salem to parents Stearns and Maxine Cushing. She died on April 13, 2019 in Salem.

She is survived her husband of 43 years, Kenneth; children, Mike (Cherie) Warner, Cindy Hooker, Michelle (Mickie) Beaman, Shelly (Dale) Billingsley-Mosier, Sherry Orndorff, Kenneth Orndorff and Shawna (Brett) Mack; grandchildren, Aubrey Wright, Cheryne Billingsley, Cory Brown, Douglas Pierce, Kyra Mack, Wyatt Mack, Destiney Orndorff, Madelyn Rose Orndorff, Jakob Orndorff, Nicole (Jordan) Prassinos and Shenandoah Ellis; great-grandchildren, Kaden Wright, Alysen Wright, Jaycee Wright, Tristen Rodgers and Josephinea and Julian Prassinos; step-mother, Eloise Cushing; sister, Sharon (Frank) Hoevet; brother-in-law, Ron Orndorff; and sister-in-law, Shirley (Tom) McKinney; many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews; She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Lane.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm and the funeral will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 18, 2019 all at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our friends at the Salem Greene Mobile Home Park for all of their kindness and support.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now