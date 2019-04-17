|
|
Charlene "Charlie" A. Orndorff
Salem - Charlene "Charlie" A. Orndorff was born on October 25, 1938 in Salem to parents Stearns and Maxine Cushing. She died on April 13, 2019 in Salem.
She is survived her husband of 43 years, Kenneth; children, Mike (Cherie) Warner, Cindy Hooker, Michelle (Mickie) Beaman, Shelly (Dale) Billingsley-Mosier, Sherry Orndorff, Kenneth Orndorff and Shawna (Brett) Mack; grandchildren, Aubrey Wright, Cheryne Billingsley, Cory Brown, Douglas Pierce, Kyra Mack, Wyatt Mack, Destiney Orndorff, Madelyn Rose Orndorff, Jakob Orndorff, Nicole (Jordan) Prassinos and Shenandoah Ellis; great-grandchildren, Kaden Wright, Alysen Wright, Jaycee Wright, Tristen Rodgers and Josephinea and Julian Prassinos; step-mother, Eloise Cushing; sister, Sharon (Frank) Hoevet; brother-in-law, Ron Orndorff; and sister-in-law, Shirley (Tom) McKinney; many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews; She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Lane.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm and the funeral will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 18, 2019 all at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our friends at the Salem Greene Mobile Home Park for all of their kindness and support.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 17, 2019