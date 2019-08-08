|
|
Charlene Lawry
Bend - Charlene Lawry passed away peacefully on July 30th, 2019. She was surrounded by her husband (and high school sweetheart), her children, and her grandchildren at her home in Bend, Oregon.
Born Charlene Ann Carey on March 18, 1953, she was the daughter of Charles and Marguerite Carey. Charlene grew up in Salem, Oregon alongside her twin brother, Chuck. She graduated from McNary High School in 1971 where she met her lifelong sweetheart, Dan. The two were married on May 21, 1977 and had three kids: Jonathan, Timothy, and Carey.
A graduate of Oregon State University, Charlene built a career she could love in non-profit accounting. Through her hard work, she was able to use her professional expertise to give back to her community. When she wasn't working or attending one of her kids' many sporting or music events, Charlene arranged a number of friend and family gatherings. From family reunions to girls weekends, Charlene is to thank for many great memories.
In 2008, Dan and Charlene moved to Central Oregon—a place they had loved since their honeymoon in Sunriver—and settled in Bend. They enjoyed camping, hiking, and getting out on the water whenever they could. More recently, they found a new home for their faith in the Foundry Church located in downtown Bend. It was here that she and Dan felt at home serving the Lord through volunteering and fellowship. Charlene gave back to the Bend community by volunteering with Family Kitchen and the Shower Truck nearly every week. Her generosity was a blessing to her family, friends, and community, and she will be missed dearly.
Charlene's memory will be carried on by her husband, Dan, her children, Jon, Tim, and Carey, her daughter-in-law, Azla, her son-in-law, Innthee, her grandchildren, Madison, Jack, and Wyatt, her brother, Chuck, and many more family and friends that loved her.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on August 12 at 1pm at Foundry Church in Bend, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 8, 2019