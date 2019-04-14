Charlene Leona Connelly



Santa Clarita, CA - Former Salem resident Charlene Leona Connelly, 83 of Santa Clarita, California, passed away on April 2, 2019.



Charlene was born in Salem on October 21, 1935, and graduated from Sacred Heart in 1953. She married Donald J. Connelly in 1957, and they raised their two children David and Jim in Salem. In 2004, Charlene and Don moved to Santa Clarita to be closer to son David and their grandchildren, and Don passed away on their 48th wedding anniversary in 2005.



Charlene was a wonderful wife, mom, grammy, and guardian angel. She was very kind and an independent spirt, who lived on her own after Don's passing, and departed on her own terms, surrounded by family.



She is survived by her son David and his wife Kayla Owens, her four grandchildren Brian, Ian, Katelyn and Liam, and her son Jim.



No public memorial services will be held.