Charles Anthony Lacombe Jr
Eugene - July 3, 1947-November 4, 2019
Charles "Butchie" "Tony" LaCombe was the first born son of Charles Sr and Ada. He would begin his life journey in Rockland, Maine where Charles and Ada began their lives together after World War II. In the years to follow he would welcome 3 more brothers, Micheal, Stephen, and Kenneth. Their father would eventually move the family to Santa Ana, California where they would purchase an appliance store and live what the kids describe as a 'charmed life". It was here he would be joined by his sisters Shelia and Teresa. The family would then relocate to Florida where Cheryl would be born, and finally 6 months later would settle in the Woodburn area on a small farm outside of town. David would be the last to join the family. And then there would be eight! It is on this small farm where he would develop his love of working on cars with his dad and working with animals, finally raising sheep with FFA. He learned how to camp,hunt and fish with his dad and brothers and these would be lifelong interests that sustained him. He attended Woodburn High School. Along came the Draft and he and his 3 brothers would all serve in Viet Nam. He would join the US Army. He was wounded and was awarded a Purple Heart. When he returned from the War he worked as a Mechanic, Heavy Equipment operator, construction, and Painter.He worked in Nevada, Arizona, California, and Oregon throughout his life. He worked for the City of Eugene public works prior to retirement. He would live the last 30 years of his life in the Eugene area. He had a life long passions for CARS!! Driving them, racing them, and working on them.
He was Unassuming, a quiet and private man. He had strong convictions, was methodical and detailed. He had a strong sense of responsibility and lived his life the way that he wanted but also cared for others and his faithful companion "Lily" his beagle.
He wrestled with Cancer and endured extensive treatments. It seemed as if he continued to beat the odds over and over. In his final months he was strong and continued to do daily activities and keep up on household projects. Even on hospice he was showing no signs of slowing down. He was a kind and gentle man with a big heart. No matter what he was going through, he always thought of others like Sending cards and well wishes. You would never know the pain that he was experiencing or the challenges that he faced bravely each passing day because he never complained.
He is pre deceased by his father Charles SR, his brothers Kenneth and Stephen, his sisters Shelia and Teresa. He is survived by his mother, Ada LaCombe, brother Micheal LaCombeJanice, David LaCombeLinda and Cheryl LaCombe Anderson Robert.
There will be no services per his request. Donations may be made to his favorite charities or your local animal shelter in honor of his dogs Lily and Heidi. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019