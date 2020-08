Charles "Chaz or Tony" BallardSweet Home - Charles Anthony "Tony/Chaz" Ballard, age 59 of Sweet Home, Oregon formerly of Ridgway, IL passed on from this life August 2, 2020, after an extended illness.Tony will be laid to rest privately, by his family at Partain Cemetery near Herod, IL. There will be no local services.To view his obituary in it's entirety, please visit www.vtgolden.com . Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.