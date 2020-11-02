CHARLES EDWARD SMART, JR.
Dallas - On Monday October 26th, 2020 Charles Edward Smart Jr., loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 59 in Dallas, OR. Charles was born June 10th, 1961 in Grants Pass, Oregon to Charles Smart Sr. and Faye Lavelle Smart. Charles married Anne Bliven on October 27th, 1990 and was celebrating 30 years of marriage.
He entered the workforce as a young man, working on family and neighboring farms. He worked various jobs throughout his life, including law enforcement, the steel industry and as a semi-truck driver. He always held a great interest in cars, engines, and machines. He was often around working on some sort of project, from rebuilding engines to racing cars.
Charles never met a stranger that didn't always become a friend. He stopped to assist the stranded motorist, helped his friends move even when they weren't ready yet, and never turned down a call for help even in the middle of the night. He was an avid sportsman from an early age with a great focus on spending time outdoors. His hobbies included camping, fishing and hunting. He also participated in competition shooting and black powder events. His family was the focus of his later years, coaching many Kids Inc. sports teams and attending all their sporting events.
His father, Charles, and his Mother, Faye preceded Charles in death. He is survived by his beloved wife Anne (Bliven), his three children; Carmen, Travis, and Samantha, his brothers; Michael and Ed and many other extended family members.
A gathering will be held at a later date. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com