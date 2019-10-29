|
Charles Erscum Hall
Turner - Charles Erscum Hall, formerly of Falls City died October 24th at his home in Turner. He was 89. He was born on June 17, 1930 in Parker Township of Clark County, Illinois to Melvie and Ruby Kuhn Hall. He graduated 8th grade. He married Arlene Radie in Reno, Nevada on November 22, 1968. He lived in Falls City for 26 years then moved to Salem and Turner areas. He worked farming in his childhood years then on to carnivals, operating and overseeing them for several years. When he married Arlene, he became a tow truck driver and low boy hauler for Dental's Towing for several years until he retired. He then went to work for Butler Amusements part time moving carnival rides up and down I-5 until 2007. He enjoyed auctions of all kinds and being with his cattle.
Survivors include sons, Jeff (Becky) Hall and Richard (Krystal) of Salem, Jerry, Danny, daughter Mary Lou, stepsons Robert and James, sisters Brenda and Rosemary of Illinois, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Arlene, brother Albert, brother Wayne, son Chuck and daughter Linda.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, November 2nd at 12:00PM at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private family burial will in Dallas Cemetery. A Celebration of Charles' Life will be held at the Dallas City Park following the services. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To share a memory or a story go to www.dallastribute.com
