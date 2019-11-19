|
|
Charles "Greg" Frank
Salem - Greg, 62, passed into the arms of Jesus at home with his family, on November 15th, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Fort Worth Texas, to Charles D (Chuck) and Janette L Frank. His parents had wanderlust, and Greg started his education in Los Alamos, New Mexico and attended schools in Florida and California. Greg received his Business Management Degree from San Jose State in 1979. After graduation, he moved with his parents to Oregon, after they purchased the Coast to Coast store in Keizer. Greg
was active in the Keizer Fire District for 30 years, most notably as Fire Chief for 17 of them. Upon retirement from the Fire District, he took over the family hardware stores from his parents; one in Keizer and one in West Salem.
Greg married Jan Miller, and their family includes 3 daughters: Heidi, Jenny, and Becky. Greg and Jan recently celebrated 32 years of marriage.
Greg's father first became a volunteer firefighter with the Keizer Fire District and Greg followed his footsteps in May 1981. Moving through the ranks, his proven leadership skills were obvious. In February 1990 he was hired as the
District's Fire Chief, serving in that position until his retirement in July 2007. During his time as Fire Chief, he led the District in establishing many innovations, including establishing ambulance service and the hiring of paramedic staff, replacement of an aging maintenance facility and the construction of the District's current fire station, as well as being instrumental in establishing the District's Explorer Scout program. Always the patriot, Greg along with the support of the Keizer Rotary Club, established the displaying of US flags at major intersections in Keizer on national holidays by the Explorer Post. Following his retirement as Fire Chief, he returned to the District as an elected official, serving a 4-year term as a member of the Keizer Fire District's Board of Directors from 2009-2013. Greg's caring nature and love for the Lord led him to a life of service in his community. As well as being active in children's ministries with Jan, he served on several boards and committees. As an avid Keizer Rotarian for 24 years, Greg was a past president. Greg was honored as Keizer's First Citizen in 2007.
Greg's passions were his yard and traveling with his loved ones. He had a particular fondness with Hawaii and spent as much time as he could there with his family, watching the sun set over migrating whales from his favorite seat on the back patio. When he could get away from work, he'd take his mother to the casino where they could test their luck.
Looking back, some might say few were luckier than those two. Greg was also a avid football fan, and in his eyes, there was no team better than the Cowboys. Perhaps the only thing better than the Cowboys might be Dolly Parton, his favorite singer and arguably his first crush.
Greg was predeceased by his father, Chuck. He is survived by his wife Jan, daughters, Heidi (Jeremy), Jenny (Thomas), and Becky, brother Monty, mother, Janette. "Grandpa Bee" also is survived by two grandchildren, Kison and Teia Mackay.
Greg's family would like to thank the following for all the care he received: Dr. Bud Pierce, Kelly and their team at Oregon Oncology, Salem Hospital Oncology floor, the team of responders at Keizer Fire District, and his care teams with First Call Home Health and Willamette Valley Hospice. Contributions in his name can be made to .
Service will be held Sunday, December 1st, at 2pm at Dayspring Fellowship in Keizer.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019