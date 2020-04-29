|
Charles "Chuck" Fredrick Chambers
Silverton - Born March 19, 1939 in White Sulphur Springs, Montana to Charles and Ruby Chambers. Served in the US Marine Corps 1956-1959. Chuck often said that he got out of the service on August 21, 1959 and into a much bigger service on August 22, 1959 when he married Sharon Lee Brady. Chuck and Sharon moved to Silverton, Ore. in 1961. Chuck worked for Wilco for over 35 years. He spent the last 2 plus years at Marquis at Silver Gardens then most recently at Marquis Marian Estates where he passed away on April 25, 2020. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sharon, his older brother Frank, and younger sister Peggy. He is survived b y brothers Lee (wife Linda) and Wayne (wife Maria), sons Charles Jr. (Rick) and David (wife Lori), 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well his nursing home family at Marian Estates. Chuck was a beloved father and a friend too many. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private interment at Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements with Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
