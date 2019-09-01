|
|
Charles Lyle Atkinson
Keizer - October 31, 1932-August 23, 2019
Charles Lyle Atkinson was born in St. Paul Minnesota, moving to Thousand Oaks CA in 1967 and finally settling in Keizer Oregon in 1972.
He married Cleo Cassin, his high school sweetheart in 1952 they were married 47 years until her death in 1999. He and Cleo had five children. Linda Hoerauf (Bruce), Cal (Maria), Kevin (Florence), Kriss Lawyer (Bill), Laura Atkinson.
He married Florica Stoicescu (Rica) April 20, 2006 in Romania. He and Rica then settled in Keizer until the time of his death.
In addition to his wife and children Charles is survived his sisters, Elizabeth Ames and Shirley Converse. Charles also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 22 grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at City View Cemetery at 11:00 am Tuesday September 3, 2019 with a Celebration of Life immediately following at Keizer Elks 4250 Cherry Ave. Keizer Oregon.
Arrangements by City View Funeral Home
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 1, 2019