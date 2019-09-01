Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
City View Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Keizer Elks
4250 Cherry Ave.
Keizer, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lyle Atkinson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Lyle Atkinson Obituary
Charles Lyle Atkinson

Keizer - October 31, 1932-August 23, 2019

Charles Lyle Atkinson was born in St. Paul Minnesota, moving to Thousand Oaks CA in 1967 and finally settling in Keizer Oregon in 1972.

He married Cleo Cassin, his high school sweetheart in 1952 they were married 47 years until her death in 1999. He and Cleo had five children. Linda Hoerauf (Bruce), Cal (Maria), Kevin (Florence), Kriss Lawyer (Bill), Laura Atkinson.

He married Florica Stoicescu (Rica) April 20, 2006 in Romania. He and Rica then settled in Keizer until the time of his death.

In addition to his wife and children Charles is survived his sisters, Elizabeth Ames and Shirley Converse. Charles also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 22 grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at City View Cemetery at 11:00 am Tuesday September 3, 2019 with a Celebration of Life immediately following at Keizer Elks 4250 Cherry Ave. Keizer Oregon.

Arrangements by City View Funeral Home
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now