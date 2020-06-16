Charles Murrell



Stayton - Charles, 81, was born to Delora (Mills) and Everett Murrell in Twin Falls, Id. on July 3, 1938 and died on June 12, 2020. He was raised in Twin Falls, lived 10 years in Coos Bay and moved to Stayton in 1969. He Married his Wife Gail in Coos Bay in 1960. He is survived by his wife Gail of Stayton, his two sons Doyle (Donnella) of Troutdale and Tim (Susan) of Stayton; sister Betty Lou Harkey of Longview, Wa.; Preceded in death his brother; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; preceded in death his brother and one sister.Charles Worked as a Mill Wright in the Lumber Industry and held his Limited Maintenance Electrical License. Charles enjoyed Fishing belonging to two steelhead fish clubs, metal smith artistry and inventing. A graveside service at Wisner Cemetery, Two Miles southeast of Stayton on June 18 at 11:00 am.Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.









